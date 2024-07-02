Jake Paul breaks character, names the only two boxers he is truly scared to fight: "You can't slow him down, that guy's a menace"

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has become one of the most talked-about athletes in the sport due to his brash personality and controversial persona. Rarely do we see the often confident 'Problem Child' admitting that he's hesitant to fight anyone. And yet, he did exactly this in a conversation with YouTube show Barstool Boxing ahead of his bout with Mike Perry on July 20.

Much of Jake Paul's 9-1 record comprises wins over MMA fighters and non-boxers. Although he's been vocal in his willingness to fight anyone in any combat discipline, Paul admitted that there are two boxers today that he doesn't "want smoke from".

Paul said:

"There is like, some heavyweight. I think [Oleksandr] Usyk and David Benavidez are probably the only two people. That's about it. And more specifically David Benavidez is just [a] monster, man. That non-stop pressure coming forward. You can't slow him down. And he just throws bombs switching stances. I mean, that guy's a menace. That's why he's my favorite fighter. But yeah I don't think I'll match up against those guys."

There's good reason for Paul to not want any smoke from those two. Oleksandr Usyk, fresh from his win over the previously undefeated Tyson Fury, has become the first undisputed heavyweight world champion in over two decades. As for Benavidez, the undefeated 'El Monstruo' is the youngest super middleweight world champion in history, having won the WBC belt on two separate occasions.

Watch Jake Paul's statement here as posted by Most Valuable Promotions on X:

Jake Paul makes fun of upcoming opponent Mike Perry for claiming that he "likes getting punched in the face"

Now back to regular Jake Paul programming. In a recent video posted on X, 'The Problem Child' was once again true to his trolling form. Paul made fun of his upcoming opponent, BKFC "King of Violence" champion Mike Perry, for admitting that he "likes getting punched in the face".

Here's the video as posted by Most Valuable Promotions on X:

In the video, Perry quoted the famous Mike Tyson line, but with a twist:

"You know I've had a plan this whole time and I know Mike Tyson says everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face but I like getting punched in my face."

The video then cuts to Paul, who replied with:

"That's because you're a f**king idiot. What makes me good at fighting is I don't like getting punched in the face and I practice not to. That's what I'm gonna teach you in the sport of boxing, you little b**ch."

You can call it harsh, or perhaps even uncalled for, but it's hard to deny that Paul's comedic timing and trash-talk vocabulary is almost always on-point.

