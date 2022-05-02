Jake Paul brutally trolled by UFC fighter Terrance McKinney after fight date announcement - "Can’t wait to see the not a boxer he picked this time"

Jake Paul recently posted a short clip announcing his next fight date, August 13th. UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney mocked the announcement, stating that the YouTube sensation will once again choose a non-boxer as his next opponent.

A day after the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano title fight at Madison Square Garden, Paul posted a short video on social media, teasing his return to the boxing ring. 'The Problem Child' wrote in the caption:

“I’m back. August 13th.”

The announcement was quickly reported by various media outlets. UFC lightweight competitor Terrance McKinney replied to the news by mocking Paul’s policy of cherry-picking his opponents and avoiding actual boxers. 'T-wrecks' tweeted:

“Can’t wait to see the not a boxer he picked this time”

The popular consensus in the combat sports community is that Paul's unblemished 5-0 boxing record comes with caveats, as it comprises wins over a fellow social media superstar, a basketball player and two MMA fighters.

'The Problem Child' wasn't quite getting his due credit for his boxing skills following his first fight with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, which he won via decision. However, he silenced his doubters in style in his rematch with 'The Chosen One', knocking him out in devastating fashion in the sixth round.

Jake Paul says he could beat Canelo Álvarez in due time

Before Saturday’s Taylor vs. Serrano title fight, the two co-promoters of the bout, Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul, were present at Madison Square Garden to address the media. During the presser, the chairman of Matchroom Boxing stated that he believes there's no way Paul can become a boxing world champion.

‘The Problem Child’ responded by saying he would beat any member of Matchroom Boxing’s roster who has fewer than ten professional fights on his record. Paul also proposed a millior-dollar bet on the outcome of the fight.

In the midst of a verbal exchange with Hearn, he went as far as to say that he would beat the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world, Canelo Álvarez, in due time.

It remains to be seen who Jake Paul fights next. He has previously teased potential fights against British boxer Tommy Fury and UFC legend Anderson Silva.

