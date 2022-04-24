Jake Paul call-out by Tommy Fury compared to Daniel Cormier's post-UFC 187 call-out of Jon Jones by Ariel Helwani - "Channeling his inner DC circa 187!"

Tommy Fury calling out Jake Paul reminded Ariel Helwani of the time when Daniel Cormier called out Jon Jones in his post-fight interview at UFC 187.

Ariel Helwani posted a video of Fury's call out with the caption:

“Tommy channeling his inner DC circa 187!”

In the clip, 'TNT' can be seen after having just defeated Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium. After his win, Tommy Fury praised his opponent for being a “very tough guy” and set his sights on Jake Paul.

The Brit said:

“Yeah, this should have been a long time ago in December. But if you [Paul] want it, I mean, I’m ready for you and I’ll call you and chop you to bits just like I did there. Get the contract signed, you bum. Let’s get it done once and for all”

When asked about his message to the American, ‘TNT’ claimed his opponent would've destroyed 'The Problem Child' in a fight. Stating he would end Paul's career, Fury said:

“That lad in there [Bocianski] would have killed Jake Paul on the spot. That lad is a true professional. And a true professional like that was caught a bit, still in there gripping me from over from yard. He would slap Jake Paul and it would be over. Jake Paul, I’m gonna end your career. You’re a bum and you’re no good. Let’s get this fight done and let’s get this tuff settled.”

This reminded Ariel Helwani of Daniel’s Cormier post-UFC 187 call-out of Jon Jones. ‘DC’ submitted Anthony Johnson to capture the then-vacant UFC light heavyweight title. In the call-out, Cormier called on Jones to “get his shit together.”

'Bones' went through legal trouble due to his involvement and arrest in a felony hit-and-run and was subsequently stripped of the title that he defended against 'DC' at UFC 182.

Watch Daniel Cormier call out Jon Jones at UFC 187 in the video below:

Jake Paul reveals his hit list with Tommy Fury’s name on it

During his appearance on Teddy Atlas’ podcast The Fight, Paul revealed a shortlist of opponents he wanted to fight. One of them was the aforementioned Tommy Fury. However, the list consists of more renowned names from both MMA and boxing worlds:

“Floyd Mayweather, Oscar De La Hoya, Anderson Silva, Michael Bisping, Tommy Fury, or Sonny-Bill Williams out of Australia.”

Fury and Paul were previously scheduled to fight in December 2021, but the Brit withdrew due to an injury. Tyron Woodley stepped in on short notice for a rematch with ‘The Problem Child’ and was knocked out in the sixth round. Since then, ‘TNT’ has been campaigning for his shot at the American.

Watch Paul reveal his hitlist at 24:20 of the video below:

