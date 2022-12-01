Jake Paul calls out Tommy Fury, Nate Diaz, and Paddy Pimblett for "ducking"

As he begins the search for his next potential opponent, Jake Paul has taken to social media to air his thoughts about Nate Diaz, Paddy Pimblett, and Tommy Fury on blast, each fighter he has had problems with over recent years,

Despite previously being scheduled to fight the influencer, Tyson Fury's younger brother has twice pulled out of the bout but is now adamant about making a deal happen. While there is a real possibility that the two rising stars will meet in the ring in the near future, 'The Problem Child' has a number of options at his disposal.

In a rant on Twitter, Jake Paul called out a number of fighters for numerous reasons and sparked his ongoing feud with each athlete ahead of his return to the squared circle.

"Tommy Fury ducking. Tyson Fury now trying to get me to fight his dad instead? Nate Diaz ducking. I heard he's boxing a novice YouTuber? Paddy [Pimblett] ducking a spar. Knows I can't go to UFC HQ. Offered him Jan 5 but happy to fly him out any day he wants that works for us both?"

Jake Paul @jakepaul Tommy Fury ducking. Tyson Fury now trying to get me to fight his dad instead?



Nate Diaz ducking. I heard he’s boxing a a novice YouTuber?



Nate Diaz recently became a free agent after completing fights on his UFC contract and has a keen interest in making his professional boxing debut, as he has claimed on multiple occasions.

Although the MMA veteran's venture into boxing arguably looks imminent, his "novice YouTuber" opponent remains unclear as no news on the matter has been released publicly at this time.

Paddy Pimblett was caught up in an encounter with Jake on social media, and while the two both stated their interest in sparring with one another, the UFC lightweight is busy preparing for a matchup.

Who is Jake Paul fighting next?

While he hasn't released who his next opponent will be as of yet, he has uploaded videos to his Instagram account showing him facing off against the controversial Andrew Tate.

'Cobra' previously called Jake Paul out before rising to fame for sharing his incredibly bold and unusual takes. Many would want to see him lose, but he has an extensive background in kickboxing that would likely aid him in a potential bout.

Though nothing has been made official at this time, 'The Problem Child' further ignited rumors of a matchup against Andrew Tate when the pair squared off during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji event.

