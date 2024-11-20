Jake Paul challenged by explosive American heavyweight who is also a kickboxer: "BEASTMODE OR NO MODE"

Jake Paul is no stranger to being called out for fights but it seems like the sheer amount has gone up in abundance since his victory over Mike Tyson. James Wilson has thrown his hat into the proverbial ring for a fight with Paul and made this desire known via his personal Instagram page.

'The Beast' is a heavyweight competitor who has experience in professional boxing, kickboxing, and MMA at high levels. He has competed under the Bellator MMA banner previously and also fought under Queensberry Rules on the undercard for the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua rematch.

Wilson posted to his Instagram with a photo of Paul underneath footage of 'The Beast' doing some thunderous pad work. The text overtop of the video encouraged the combat sports disruptor to make a fight happen between them and that it was time for this contest to go down. In that aforementioned Instagram address to Paul, Wilson said:

"Ok @jakepaul let's get you some real [smoke emojis]. BEASTMODE OR NO MODE!!!"

Check out James Wilson's Instagram callout of Jake Paul below:

Jake Paul and the several combatants who are calling him out now

Jake Paul has been a desired opponent of many since he began his wild journey in the world of combat sports but the amount of fighters wanting to step in the ring with him is particularly ample as of late.

One of the wildest options could be IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois with the two exchanging tweets regarding a possible fight with Paul saying he would get their respective promoters to discuss a potential prizefight.

The 27-year-old also received some stern words from Francis Ngannou who didn't necessarily call him out for a formal fight but indicated that he would slap Paul multiple times upon seeing him next.

'The Problem Child' also engaged in some chatter with Artur Beterbiev, the undisputed light heavyweight champion. Beterbiev had a back-and-forth with Paul which was a situation that the content creator seemed particularly intrigued by.

Ryan Garcia also laid out a plan that he had to see him fight the polarizing Ohio native in 2025.

'KingRy' stated that he would be fighting an exhibition bout in December against Manny Pacquiao's last opponent, Rukiya Anpo, to get back at him for in his eyes trying to knock out an older Pac Man. Garcia seemed to want Paul for a similar reason as far as to avenge another established legend in Tyson.

