Jake Paul claims he was close to landing fight with Gervonta Davis after Canelo Alvarez talks fell through

Jake Paul recently claimed he was close to stepping into the ring with Gervonta Davis next. In the wake of those rumblings that he would fight Canelo Alvarez, not amounting to anything in the end, many have questions surrounding who could be next in line for 'The Problem Child.'

In video footage posted to iFL TV, the YouTuber-turned-boxer was wearing his promoter hat as one of the figureheads of Most Valuable Promotions. The combat sports disruptor was shining a spotlight on the upcoming Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor trilogy bout, set to transpire under the MVP banner this summer, and fielded media questions.

When asked about how much truth there was to the rumors that he was previously in talks about fighting 'Tank', Paul said:

"Yeah, no, it was highly talked about and in negotiations and almost ready to make happen. But he has to do his rematch with Lamont [Roach] and get that W. Then we'll be able to run it back but me and Gervonta were scheduled to fight, for sure."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below (0:54):

Jake Paul eyes fight with generational heavyweight boxing talent for next year

Jake Paul taking on Gervonta Davis would no doubt carry the same refrains that many critics of the former often go to, which involves him fighting undersized opposition. Paul's last fight was at heavyweight and saw him emerge victorious over boxing legend Mike Tyson in their highly popular but highly polarizing prizefight broadcast on Netflix last Nov.

'The Problem Child' recently indicated a desire to fight former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. When Paul was breaking down his vision for an 'AJ' boxing bout, he said:

"We're going to plan that for 2026. I talked to Anthony on the phone. He called me up and I was like 'I saw you called me out. Let's run it. Let's make it happen.'" [h/t: MMA Fighting]

The Ohio native had commented, dismissing Joshua's overall skill and chin, with Paul posturing that he could beat 'AJ' under Queensberry Rules. He even went as far as to claim he loved Joshua in this initial callout, but stated that he wants a fight with him.

