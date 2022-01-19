×
Jake Paul claims he will 'slap' comedian Pete Davidson along with Kanye West

L-R: Kanye West, Jake Paul, and Pete Davidson [Photo credit: @petedaveidson on Instagram]
Rafael Bandayrel
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jan 19, 2022 10:58 AM IST
News

Jake Paul has apparently taken Kanye West's side in his ongoing feud with comedian Pete Davidson.

Davidson reportedly beefed up his security detail after the popular rapper threatened to beat him up. However, that doesn't appear to matter to Paul, who claimed he'd help Kanye "slap" Davidson. On Twitter, 'The Problem Child' wrote:

"Kanye & I on his a** now. Soon to get slapped."
Kanye & I on his ass now. Soon to get slapped. twitter.com/rapup/status/1…

Davidson, who has been dating Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian since October 2021, was apparently alarmed by the threat the rapper made through the lyrics of his latest song. In the song titled 'Easy,' Kanye rapped about how "God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass."

This is far from the first time Paul has threatened to get physical with Davidson. The YouTuber-turned-professional boxer said he'd slap the comedian the next time the crossed paths after Davidson portrayed Paul in a Saturday Night Live sketch.

Mike Tyson shuts down rumored Jake Paul fight

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson recently made headlines after it was reported that the two are in advanced talks to put a fight together. According to The Sun, Paul and Tyson have "verbally agreed" to fight each other.

However, the legendary heavyweight boxer claimed he hasn't entered any discussions with Paul regarding a boxing match. The 55-year-old said on Twitter:

"This is new to me. I saw Jake in St. Barths and he never mentioned it."
This is new to me. I saw Jake in St. Barths and he never mentioned it. twitter.com/sunboxing/stat…

Tyson has long been rumored to be in talks for a fight with Jake’s brother, Logan Paul, but nothing has been confirmed. The last time he saw action was against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020.

On the same card, Paul made his professional debut against retired NBA guard Nate Robinson. 'The Problem Child' flatlined Robinson and has since been on a winning streak.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Paul has had a wildly successful run over the past several months. The YouTube star extended his record to 5-0 after defeating ex-Bellator MMA champion Ben Askren and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley twice.

Edited by David Andrew
