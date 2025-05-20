Jake Paul comes clean on potential Tommy Fury rematch with intriguing timeline update: "It's gonna be Christmas Day for me"

Jake Paul recently reignited his rivalry with Tommy Fury, revealing that he was interested in a rematch with the Brit in the next 12 months. Paul chastised Fury, citing their boxing outings since their first meeting in 2023.

Paul and Fury sqaured off in a boxing contest in 2023, which saw the 26-year-old prevail via split decision. It remained the celebrity boxer's sole professional loss, as he went on to win five consecutive bouts.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Paul opened up about a potential rematch with Fury, taking a dig at the undefeated boxer.

''Man, I just can't wait to get back in there with this guy because in the past three years, right, I fought him after two years of being a pro boxer. Now it's been three years since then and it's just night and day and he hasn't gotten any better, right? He's been boxing since he's six years old. It's gonna be the same stuff, same coach, his dumb ass dad. He hasn't gotten any better. So I just can't wait.''

Paul continued:

''Seriously, I can't wait to get in there with him and whenever we can make that happen. It's gonna be Christmas day for me...I think that I think the fury fight will happen in the next 12 months...He already missed out on the massive opportunity in Netflix. It's his dad who is his manager who has no idea what the fuck he's doing. And you can't let your dad run your career. And Tommy's not his own boss.''

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

Paul bounced back from the Fury loss and defeated notable names in the world of combat sports like Nate Diaz and Mike Perry. In his recent boxing outing last year, the 28-year-old secured a unanimous decision win over Mike Tyson. He is now set to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

Jake Paul is open to face Logan Paul in MMA

Jake Paul has voiced his desire to compete in MMA on multiple occasions. He signed with the PFL in 2023 and called out top UFC superstars like Conor McGregor and Alex Pereira in the past.

In the aforementioned interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul discussed facing his older brother Logan Paul under MMA rules, saying:

"I'm guessing that's very real. For him, that would level the playing field because we both have never done MMA... I'd be down to do it just for fun, but I don't think it would ever happen.''

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

