Jake Paul confronts his parents on live podcast about secret footage of himself that nearly made Logan Paul cry

Jake Paul was left stunned after discovering secret birth footage during a live episode of the Impaulsive podcast. The social media star confronted his parents about a never-before-seen video of his birth that had been recorded but never shared with him.

Speaking in the podcast, 'The Problem Child' said:

"Cameras didn't exist when I was born, and you guys had a videographer in the room. And I'm sitting here watching a first cut of an episode of [Paul American], and I see myself being f**king born on camera. And you guys have failed to mention that, never showed me. And why the f**k did you have a videographer in there?"

While his father casually responded that they were "saving that for this [Paul American] show,” Logan Paul admitted he was deeply affected when he first saw the footage:

"I saw that footage, and I nearly wept. I was like... Jake doesn't know this exists. What the f**k?"

Jake’s mother later explained that a nurse had filmed the birth using a video camera given to them by her father.

Check out the conversation between the Paul family below:

The footage is included in Paul American, the documentary series showcasing exclusive moments from Jake and Logan Paul’s lives.

Jake Paul fired back at Tommy Fury for rejecting $6 million offer

Jake Paul slammed Tommy Fury and his father, calling them "the two dumbest dingbats" after Fury allegedly rejected a $6 million offer for a rematch. The two first fought in February 2023, where Fury handed Paul his only professional loss via split decision in Saudi Arabia.

Despite ongoing back-and-forth exchanges on social media, a rematch has yet to materialize. Paul recently claimed that a second fight was no longer an option, prompting Fury to respond on X, mocking Paul for not attempting to avenge his defeat.

Paul fired back, accusing Fury of turning down a lucrative deal to headline a Netflix event:

"You still drunk? You turned down $6M plus upside to headline Netflix against me. Your dadager and you may be the two dumbest dingbats the UK has ever created. Oh and you can’t travel to the US you wanker…sooooo Ship has sailed unless you take $3M and we run it in 2025. Let us know. You literally have ZERO opportunity other than fighting me or the other jumping jack pullout artist"

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

Expand Tweet

