Jake Paul confronts Ryan Garcia about doping allegations, 'KingRy' maintains innocence - "I could've killed him"

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul publicly confronted friend and fellow fighter Ryan Garcia regarding recent doping allegations.

Garcia, who defeated Devin Haney last month, reportedly tested positive for Ostarine, a banned substance that enhances muscle growth.

Garcia vehemently denied ever using performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). In a clip from an Instagram live session shared by journalist Michael Benson on X, Garcia stated:

"Just because I won they do this sh*t on me. I shouldn't be dealing with this ... I don't do f**ing steroids. I've never done steroids in my life."

Paul, while expressing concern, made it clear he wouldn't tolerate cheating:

"If you did do it, then that's really f***** up bro and I'm going to be 'p***** off' with you as a friend... That's f***** up"

Garcia went on to defend himself by emphasizing the potential dangers of using PEDs in competition. He stated:

"If I did it I would quit boxing bro. I would have hurt him [Haney], I could have killed him. Why would I do that bro?"

Meanwhile, Paul gears up for his highly anticipated bout against boxing legend Mike Tyson on June 20.

Gervonta Davis defends Ryan Garcia amid doping allegations, takes jibe at Eddie Hearn

Gervonta Davis has come out swinging in defense of fellow boxer Ryan Garcia following news of Garcia's failed drug test.

While he defeated Devin Haney in their boxing match, the recent revelation of positive drug test results has cast a shadow over Garcia's victory with Haney demanding a rematch and promoter Eddie Hearn calling for a no-contest.

As per Michael Benson, Davis, who had previously fought Garcia, took to social media platform X to express his support for 'KingRy'. In a now-deleted post, 'Tank' wrote:

"They doing anything to take away the win from Ryan...if that's the case BANNED EDDIE HEARN SILVER POON A*S!"

Check out Gervonta Davis' post below:

