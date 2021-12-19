Jake Paul delivers on his promise to troll Tommy Fury during his walkout against Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul mocked Tommy Fury during his walkout for the Jake Paul fight. In an attempt to get back at his original opponent Tommy Fury for pulling out of the fight at the last hour, 'The Problem Child' walked out wearing an outfit with an English flag imprinted on it with his own initials in between the flag.

A message aimed towards Tommy Fury was also printed on his outfit that read:

"Hey Tommy, wish you could've been here but watching from a TV is cool too."

Jake Paul also picked an interesting song for his walkout as he chose to go with 'YMCA' by Village people as his entrance song.

Jake Paul stunned the combat sports world once again as he knocked Tyron Woodley out cold in the sixth round of their fight.

'The Problem Child' successfully managed to flip the boxing community on its axis again when he landed a massive overhand right on Woodley, which knocked 'The Chosen One' out on his feet, before he went down face-first on the canvas.

Jake Paul shows respect to Tyron Woodley after the knockout win; calls Tommy Fury 'a bi**h' for pulling out

As Jake Paul continues to disrupt the day-to-day proceedings in the sport of boxing by breaking all the rules, he also gave the fans a glimpse at his humble side.

'The Problem Child' expressed gratitude and respect towards Tyron Woodley for taking the fight on short notice and commended the former UFC welterweight champion for his illustrious career in the UFC.

Paul also dissed on Tommy Fury and slammed the British boxer for pulling out of the fight at the last minute. He also called out UFC fighters Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz who were present at the event but left before the main event concluded.

"Hey, this guy [Woodley] is a legend. Don't take anything away from him in his career as a UFC champion. I respect him for taking this fight on 2 weeks notice. because Tommy Fury is a bi**h, and he backed out of the fight!...I've knocked out every single person that I've fought...and Masvidal and Nate Diaz, ya'll are bi***es for leaving this arena, I know you don't want that sh*t. I'll take both of y'all next," said Jake Paul.

Watch Jake Paul's post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani below:

