Jake Paul denies low PPV buys reports, claims Nate Diaz fight did over one million in shocking clap-back

Jake Paul clapped back at reports of his fight with Nate Diaz not performing well on pay-per-view and shared stats on how it trended.

'The Problem Child', who earned unanimous decision win over the former TUF winner, took to Instagram to address the low pay-per-view buyrate claims. He shared a post to his Instagram story, which noted that his bout with the Stockton native generated double the pay-per-view buys than his fight with Tommy Fury.

He wrote:

"FACTS"

[Photo credit: @jedigoodman - Twitter]

The YouTuber-turned-boxer's fight with Fury reportedly generated 500,000 pay-per-view buys and noted that the fight with Diaz doubled that total domestically. He mentioned that from the business standpoint, the 20% price increase had no effect on the number of buys and it was a commercial success, writing:

"2x residential PPV buys in the US even though it was priced 20% higher than Fury...5x commercial PPV revenue in the US"

Based on the numbers, it appears as though there is still plenty of interest in 'The Problem Child' fighting MMA fighters in boxing. It remains to be seen what the official buyrate will be, but according to Jake Paul's Instagram story, the fight with Nate Diaz generated over one million pay-per-view buys.

Jake Paul sounds off on Conor McGregor for post-fight antics at Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight

Jake Paul recently sounded off on Conor McGregor's antics this past weekend when he attended the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius bout. The Irishman celebrated Joshua's win in the ring and even got the heavyweight boxer to take a sip of his Forged Irish Stout.

'The Problem Child' blasted the former two-division UFC champion for getting into the ring and using that moment to promote himself. He mentioned that he believes that McGregor was disrespectful towards Joshua, writing:

"The drunk fool trying to force AJ to drink his upstart beer brand is top shelf disrespect. Great win champ."

Tweet directed towards Conor McGregor