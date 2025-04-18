Jake Paul drops bold vow to outshine Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and earn senior's pride like never before: "Who Canelo could barely beat"

Jake Paul, who will be boxing Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., has found a way to take a dig at Canelo Alvarez when announcing details of this cruiserweight contest on social media. After Paul's last fight being at heavyweight against boxing icon Mike Tyson last Nov., he will return to cruiserweight and take on a former WBC middleweight champion.

Ad

Paul vs. Chavez Jr. was first reported by Ring Magazine. The two will throw down inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. While making his first public statement via his personal X page since this bout was confirmed, the YouTuber turned boxer posted:

"Five years ago, I stepped into the ring for my pro debut after 1 amateur fight, and every fight since has been a step towards becoming world champion. I just defeated the baddest man on the planet and broke multiple records, and now I'm going against a former world champion with 54 wins who Canelo could barely beat."

Ad

Trending

He added:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Chavez Jr. is Mexican, but I, El Gallo De Dorado, mexi-CAN knock him tf out. On Saturday, June 28, live on DAZN pay-per-view, I will defeat Julio and make Chavez Sr. proud in ways Jr. never has. Viva La Puerto Rico."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.'s road to this bout

Jake Paul will step into the ring here for his first boxing bout of 2025 and looks to extend his overall winning streak to six straight. Since taking his lone professional boxing loss to Tommy Fury on points, Paul has earned subsequent victories over the likes of Nate Diaz, Andre August, Ryan Bourland, Mike Perry, and the aforementioned Mike Tyson.

Ad

The 28-year-old also has statement wins under Queensberry Rules against names like Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren, with Paul boasting an 11-1 professional boxing record overall. 'The Problem Child' will be at an experience disadvantage in that regard as Chavez Jr. will step into the ring for this clash boasting a professional boxing ledger of 54-6-1.

Since losing on points to the previously referenced Anderson Silva, Chavez Jr. has gotten back on track with consecutive victories. The 39-year-old put together back-to-back unanimous decision victories over David Zegarra and former UFC veteran Uriah Hall.

Ad

The Ohio native referenced Chavez Jr's prior fight with Canelo Alvarez in May 2017 in part because Jake Paul still seems jilted by the reported negotiations between himself and Canelo for a boxing bout before Alvarez signed a deal to perform on the Riyadh Season circuit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dylan Bowker @DylanBowker on Twitter and Linked In



@DylanJamesBowker on Instagram and Facebook Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.