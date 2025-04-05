Jake Paul drops training video with fiancée Jutta Leerdam, fans react: "Worst shadowboxing I've seen"

Fans reacted as YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul shared training footage with his fiancée, Jutta Leerdam.
Paul is on the hunt for his next opponent, and while a fight may already be booked, no official announcement has been made yet. He appears to be gearing up for his next fight as he was seen shadowboxing in the gym alongside his partner, who was doing her own workout.
Boxing Kingdom shared the training clip on X, hinting that a fight announcement from the boxer may be coming soon. This sparked reactions from several MMA enthusiasts who rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts.
One fan mocked ‘The Problem Child,’ writing:
“It's so funny that Jake's girl thinks he's a good boxer 😂😂.”
Another X user took a jab at Paul, calling it the worst shadowboxing:
“I'm sorry but that's the worst shadowboxing I've seen💀”
One MMA enthusiast questioned whether Paul’s next opponent would be a legitimate boxer or another long-retired fighter, commenting:
“Is he fighting a boxer this time or is he still going round old folks homes?”
Another fan commented:
“Honestly whatever his girl is doing seems more interesting.”
Check out more fan reactions below:
Paul has been out of action since his bout against boxing legend Mike Tyson this past November, where he secured a unanimous decision victory. However, the fight received heavy criticism from fans and analysts due to the 31-year age difference between both fighters.
Ex-UFC star calls out Jake Paul for boxing contest
Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, speaking with Mike Perry on the Overdogs Podcast, was asked about his thoughts on Jake Paul’s victory over Mike Tyson. Arlovski suggested the fight was scripted and called out ‘The Problem Child’ for a potential catchweight boxing match, saying:
"Honest opinion? I think it was f**king set-up. My deeply opinion, it's f**king set-up. My mind says to me, 'No. It's f**king impossible, f**king Jake Paul beat f**king Mike Tyson.' No."
He added:
"That's why if he [Paul] is not f**king scary, if he's not f**king pu**y, let's fight Andrei Arlovski in a f**king catchweight. He want 200 pounds, I f**king drop f**king 60 pounds. Let's do f**king 200 pounds. I'm telling you I'll do f**king catchweight. Talk to him. I know you better connections at this thing than me. So talk to him. Let's f**king do it."
Check out Andrei Arlovski’s comments below: