Jake Paul explains why he's rooting for Conor McGregor against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Jake Paul has explained why he’s rooting for Conor McGregor against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Paul suggested that McGregor beating Poirier at UFC 264 would make a potential fight between him (Paul) and McGregor ‘more exciting’.

YouTube megastar and internet personality Jake Paul made his professional boxing debut in January 2020 and amassed a 2-0 record in the ensuing months. Paul has competed in amateur and pro boxing bouts over the past few years. He’s notably devoted a significant amount of time towards his training in a quest to become a skilled pro boxer.

'The Problem Child' has called out several high-profile combat sportspeople and non-combat sportspeople as well since his pro boxing debut. One of the individuals whom he’s challenged to face him in the professional boxing ring is MMA megastar and UFC icon Conor McGregor.

During the media day for his upcoming professional boxing bout against Ben Askren, Jake Paul revealed that he would like Conor McGregor to beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Jake Paul stated:

“He’s an A-list celebrity. And there is very few fighters who are A-list celebrities. So, you know, we’ll see what happens. I hope he wins against Dustin, I guess, so that the fight becomes more exciting.” (*Video courtesy: Fite TV; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

The first fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was contested at featherweight and transpired at UFC 178 (September 2014). McGregor won that fight via first-round TKO. Their rematch was contested at lightweight and took place at UFC 257 (January 2021). Poirier won the rematch via second-round TKO.

Following Conor McGregor’s loss to Poirier in the rematch this January – McGregor’s first KO/TKO loss in the sport of MMA – Jake Paul had taken to social media and relentlessly mocked the Irish superstar.

Jake Paul aims to beat Ben Askren, whereas Conor McGregor has his sights set on winning the trilogy against Dustin Poirier

Jake Paul (left); Ben Askren (right)

Many in the combat sports community believe that a loss against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight could seriously hurt Conor McGregor’s brand value and draw power as a combat sports athlete.

The all-important trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will be contested at lightweight. The Notorious One faces The Diamond at UFC 264 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on July 10th, 2021.

Presently, Jake Paul is set to fight Ben Askren in an eight-round professional boxing match that will headline a fight card featuring several other boxing matches as well. Paul vs. Askren will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on April 17th, 2021.