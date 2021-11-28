Jake Paul finds "nice and affordable" belt for Teofimo Lopez after latter loses lightweight title to George Kambosos

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has taken a dig at Teofimo Lopez after 'The Takeover' lost his fight against George Kambosos on November 27.

'The Problem Child' uploaded a story to his Instagram account which had a belt in it.

The caption of the story read:

"Teofimo Lopez, since George took all your belts, I found this one for you that's super nice and comfortable."

You can see a screenshot of Jake Paul's Instagram story below:

Jake Paul poked fun at Teofimo Lopez after the 24-year-old lost his lightweight title.

Kambosos and Lopez were both undefeated going into the fight and the WBA (super), WBO, IBF and The Ring lightweight titles were on the line.

The fight went the entire distance and ended with 'The Emperor' getting his hand raised via a split decision. The three judges scored the fight 115-112, 115-111 and 113-114 in favor of the Australian.

Jake Paul will return to action on December 18

Jake Paul's next appearance inside the boxing ring will be on December 18. 'The Problem Child' will take on boxing champion Tyson Fury's half-brother Tommy Fury.

In an Instagram post, Paul revealed that he was secretly training for seven weeks before 'TNT' put his signature on the fight contract.

"I was secretly in camp for 7 weeks before Tommy signed the contract while he was at the club partying, smoking cigars at his brothers fight, and eating Krispy Kreme’s on cute dates with Molly. For the first time in my career the oddsmakers made me the underdog for this fight. I LOVE IT. I’ve been the underdog my whole life. Always been counted out. Always had the uphill battle. All of my opponents have cut corners and taken me lightly. By this time it’s too late to make changes to try and beat me :) Good luck Tommy. December 18th your career is over."

Both Fury and Paul are undefeated as professional boxers. Fury won his last encounter against Anthony Taylor via unanimous decision. Meanwhile, Paul is coming off a split decision victory over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

