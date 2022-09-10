Is the gamble going to backfire? - Michael Bisping claims seemingly "perfect scenario" might go terribly wrong for Jake Paul when he fights Anderson Silva

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva was recently announced to take place on October 29 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The matchup has got fight fans talking, with many people feeling like this will be the first 'real test' of his career. 'The Problem Child' has fought former MMA world champions, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. However, they were wrestlers, whereas Anderson Silva has an extensive background in high-level striking.

Michael Bisping recently weighed in with his own thoughts on the bout and is of the belief that this fight may be a bridge too far for Paul. 'The Count' said that while Silva may fit the criteria of a suitable opponent for 'The Problem Child', things may not go as planned.

"Anderson Silva of course ticks all those boxes that Jake Paul wants ticking. He has an amazing reputation, he's well known worldwide for being a fighter, but he's 47 -years-old. He hasn't won a fight in mixed martial arts in his last six. So as I say, this is the perfect scenario for Jake Paul, but is he biting off more than he can chew? Is the gamble he's going to take backfire?"

Jake Paul takes a shot at Dana White in recent Instagram post

Jake Paul and Dana White have had a stormy history, with words being exchanged in the media for some time now. But things had seemed to have settled down, with White reaching a point where he was not asked any questions about 'The Problem Child' during media scrums.

However, that has most likely come to an end, with the release of Paul's recent Instagram post in which he hilariously thanked Dana White for 'promoting' his upcoming fight with Anderson Silva.

"It is time for the fight announcement you have all been waiting for. And I usually have to sell my fights, I usually have to do all of the work. But this time Dana White, Conor McGregor's dad, will promote the fight for me."

The video could potentially set off a new war of words between 'The Problem Child' and Dana White. It will be interesting to see what the UFC president has to say if, and when, he responds.

