Jake Paul gets 100% real on potentially winning world title someday and "create one of the greatest sports stories the world has ever seen"

Jake Paul is set to fight former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28. Ahead of that, the 28-year-old up-and-coming boxer spoke about his dream of capturing a world title.

Beginning as a Disney star and YouTuber, 'The Problem Child' started his career in professional boxing in 2020. He has since then grown immensely popular as he has beaten many prominent veteran boxers, including Mike Tyson in his recent bout.

At the recent pre-fight press conference for his next fight, Paul was questioned regarding his aspirations to be a world champion. In response, the YouTuber-turned-boxer expressed confidence in building an inspiring narrative for the young generation, saying:

"Yeah, 100% man. This is what I came here to do is become world champion and to create one of the greatest sports stories the world has ever seen. Going from Disney channel to YouTube to world champion in six to seven years? That's the most relatable and best sports stories that any kid can get behind."

He added:

"And that's what I'm here to do is inspire the next generation and do what no one has ever done before in the world's hardest sport, which is boxing."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below (0:44):

Oscar De La Hoya gets honest about Jake Paul potentially winning a world title

Oscar De La Hoya is one of the leading promoters in the boxing industry. Additionally, he has observed Jake Paul's rise in the community and recently shared his thoughts on 'The Problem Child'.

In an exclusive interview with Boxing News, De La Hoya claimed that Paul has a chance to win a world title in the future, saying:

"I think Jake Paul is such a genius in luring in Canelo that he had Canelo actually talk about Jake Paul, so that’s a genius move from him. I think that Jake is doing the right moves for his career, and I strongly feel that he is serious about boxing for the first time. I feel that Jake Paul has a real, real shot at winning a world title."

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments below (5:22):

A few months ago, Paul was in talks to fight the reigning undisputed super-middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez. However, after Turki Alalshikh's involvement, the potential contest between them was called off.

