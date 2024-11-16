Jake Paul gets offered undisputed title fight by boxing world champion after beating Mike Tyson

Jake Paul was recently offered an incredible opportunity as a current boxing world champion offered him an undisputed title fight after defeating Mike Tyson. The YouTuber-turned-boxer added another legend to his resume as he defeated 'Iron Mike' via unanimous decision and let his intentions known that he is pursuing a world championship.

'The Problem Child's' comments caught the attention of reigning undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev. The 39-year-old boasts an unbeaten 21-0 professional record with 20 of his wins coming via KO/TKO. Beterviev most recently earned a majority decision over Dmitry Bivol to become undisputed champion.

The Russian shared a post regarding Paul expressing interest in a bout to his Instagram story.

Boxing journalist Michael Benson posted a screenshot of Beterbiev's story, where he offered Paul an undisputed title fight and questioned what he could do against an active world champion level boxer:

"@jakepaul what can you do in the ring against the current undisputed champion? Just know that I'm always open to any suggestions."

Check out Artur Beterbiev's offer to Jake Paul below:

Jake Paul expresses gratitude for Netflix event

Jake Paul recently took a break from callouts and expressed his gratitude for last night's Netflix event and all the fighters that competed on the historic card.

The event was the first live sporting event to be streamed on the platform as they look to expand their sports portfolio in the coming year.

Paul took to his X account and shared a heartfelt thanks to all involved, including his opponent Mike Tyson, for making the event an incredible success:

"Thank you to every fighter on the card last night, thank u Netflix, thank u Jerry Jones, thank u to my MVP team, thank u to the legend Mike Tyson for giving me a chance to share the ring with him, thank u to my family and close circle of friends..and above all, thank you God."

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

