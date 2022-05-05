Jake Paul gives props to Canelo Alvarez for recognizing his "dream" - "Not everyone inherits their daddy’s company like Eddie Hearn" 

Jake Paul recently expressed gratitude towards Canelo Alvarez for recognizing his impact on boxing and disputing claims of him being delusional for expecting a fight against Alvarez himself.

In a series of posts on social media, 'The Problem Child' admitted that Alvarez was a real champion who recognized like-minded fighters who wanted to help boxing grow as a sport.

He asserted that Alvarez's personal journey to the top in boxing helped him understand what it takes to fight against all odds to do something that was previously thought to be impossible.

Check out Paul's posts on Twitter right here:

"Much to respect to @canelo here. Because he’s done the impossible & created his own lane and legacy he can recognize the optimism required to do something that has never been done before. While this interviewer & @EddieHearn call it delusion, the greats call it self belief."

Jake Paul subsequently went off on Eddie Hearn and the interviewer who suggested that he was delusional for holding out hope for an eventual showdown against Alvarez. He argued that not everyone has a successful business set up by their parents to fall back on:

"Not everyone inherits their daddy’s company like Eddie Hearn. Some of us have to believe in ourselves when we had absolutely nothing and foresee no possible way of overcoming our circumstances other than self belief."

Canelo Alvarez reluctant to rule out a fight against Jake Paul

Ahead of his fight against Dmitry Bivol, Canelo Alvarez recently offered fans some insight into a potential fight against Jake Paul.

While in conversation with the press during a media interaction, Alvarez admitted that he was open to the possibility of competing against Paul inside the squared circle, perhaps in two years. However, he declared that the fight was not his immediate concern.

Canelo Alvarez is currently on a collision course with Dmitry Bivol. The duo are slated to headline the fight card that is scheduled to take place on May 7, Saturday. The action is set to unfold at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Already reigning supreme as the undisputed supermiddleweight champion of the world, the fight will mark Alvarez's attempt to etch his name in boxing folklore as the two-time light heavyweight world champion.

Edited by David Andrew