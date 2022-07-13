"That's very possible" - Jake Paul gives a timeline for potential Anderson Silva boxing match

'The Problem Child' Jake Paul hasn't shied away from a fight since he started boxing. The YouTube-star-turned-boxer recently confessed that he would love to knockout MMA legend Anderson 'Spider' Silva in a potential boxing match.

For now, Jake Paul is scheduled to face Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6 after his bout with Tommy Fury slid under the rug because 'TNT' had visa issues. Soon after the press conference with Hasim Rahman Jr. at Madison Square Garden, the 25-year-old boxer spoke candidly about a potential fight against Anderson 'Spider' Silva.

Speaking with The Schmo, Paul admitted that he is thrilled about his potential bout against 'Spider'. But first, he needs to take care of Hasim Rahman Jr. as he wants to prove that he can defeat 'professional boxers'.

"That's very possible [fighting Anderson Silva]. And I want Anderson Silva. That would be such an awesome fight. But first, we have to knockout a 'professional boxer' to check off 'professional boxer' because people say, 'Jake, fight a real boxer'. Then after, Anderson [Silva], I'mma knock you out."

Watch Jake Paul on The Schmo below:

Anderson Silva would be the perfect fight for Jake Paul

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Paul spoke his mind about fighting Silva. The 25-year-old boxer is still undefeated inside the ring and it looks like he would like to add Silva to his list.

"Hundred percent [I seriously considered fighting Anderson Silva]. I think that fight still happens at some point. But I just didn't want to knockout another old MMA guy and then people will not want to see it. After I beat a professional boxer on August 6th, I'll be able to fight whoever I want without any criticism."

However, Anderson Silva has had a decent run when it comes to boxing. In 2020, he unceremoniously ended his UFC run after a defeat to Uriah Hall. Later on, Silva went about proving that he’s far from done in combat sports by returning to the squared circle, where he’d previously gone 1-1.

What do you think about Paul's latest comments on facing Anderson Silva inside the boxing ring?

