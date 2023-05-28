YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul experienced a roller coaster of emotions during the sixth Celtics vs. Heat game.

Celtics scored the winning points at the buzzer and emerged victorious with 104 points in response to Heat's 103.

Paul, who was supporting the Miami Heat was highly excited towards the end of the game as Heat had gotten the upper hand. However, the game eventually slipped away from them, leaving 'The Problem Child' utterly disappointed.

"Wow, they lost. This is the worst moment of my life. I was all the way up-top, I was riding high. I was ecstatic and now... I can't believe what the f**k I just witnessed."

Jake Paul is currently scheduled to take on MMA star Nate Diaz in a professional boxing match in August. The fight will comprise of eight three-minute rounds and will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Paul is coming off the first loss of his boxing career as he lost a razor-close fight against Tommy Fury via split decision in February. Prior to that, 'The Problem Child' was undefeated with victories over prominent MMA fighters like Ben Askren, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and UFC Hall-of-Famer Anderson Silva.

Diaz, on the other hand, has never competed as a professional boxer before. However, the Stockton native is known for his toughness and has competed against several high-level fighters in the UFC like Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, Leon Edwards, Tony Ferguson, and Rafael dos Anjos.

Apart from being on the younger side (26 years old), Paul also appears to have a size advantage over Diaz. But the curiosity surrounding the 38-year-old's ability to compete in a boxing match, in addition to his star power, would make for a compelling event between the two.

Celtics vs. Heat: Internet trolls Jake Paul's reaction to the nail-biting game

Due to his immense popularity, Jake Paul is under a public microscope these days where every small action by 'The Problem Child' is subject to the judgment of the fans.

The 28-year-old's reaction to the thrilling Celtics vs. Heat game did not sit well with some social media users. The critics took to the comments section to criticize the YouTuber-turned-boxer for his animated reaction.

