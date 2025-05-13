Jake Paul hailed by MMA analyst for making major strides in women’s boxing after MVP signings

MMA Analyst Luke Thomas recently praised Jake Paul after he made headlines signing two former undisputed champions to Most Valuable Promotions [MVP].
Former WBC champion Chantelle Cameron and super middleweight champion Savannah Marshall have joined the MVP roster after 'The Problem Child's' recent announcement on social media.
Thomas publicly acclaimed Paul for making commendable strides in women's boxing. On X, he had this to say:
"This is where Jake Paul is an important contributor in boxing. He’s doing awesome work as a promoter for women’s fights."
Jake Paul compares Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight to Paddy Pimblett vs. Michael Chandler
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is scheduled to lock horns with former champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28th at Honda Center, Anaheim. This contest looks to be a step-up from 'The Problem Child's' last fight against an out-of-his-prime Mike Tyson, where he won via unanimous decision.
Paul has often been bashed by critics who have discredited his previous victories due to the significant age difference between them. Recently, the former Vine star addressed fans by comparing his upcoming fight with Paddy Pimblett VS. Michael Chandler, which was held at UFC 314.
On Most Valuable Promotions' official X handle, he had this to say:
"Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is a former world champion, a cruiserweight world champion. The same weight as me, the same size as me and 20 years more pro boxing experience than me. For you inbreds, let's get the excuses out of the way. Last week, Paddy Pimblett beat Michael Chandler and the whole world lost their mind."
He continued:
"But, not a single person mentioned Michael Chandler's age and that's still because he is still in his prime age. The same age as Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. If people did not have a problem with Paddy, then why do they have a problem with me? So when I beat him, don't even try to cry about his age."
