Jake Paul hailed by MMA analyst for making major strides in women’s boxing after MVP signings

MMA Analyst Luke Thomas recently praised Jake Paul after he made headlines signing two former undisputed champions to Most Valuable Promotions [MVP].

Ad

Former WBC champion Chantelle Cameron and super middleweight champion Savannah Marshall have joined the MVP roster after 'The Problem Child's' recent announcement on social media.

Thomas publicly acclaimed Paul for making commendable strides in women's boxing. On X, he had this to say:

"This is where Jake Paul is an important contributor in boxing. He’s doing awesome work as a promoter for women’s fights."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Luke Thomas' comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jake Paul compares Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight to Paddy Pimblett vs. Michael Chandler

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is scheduled to lock horns with former champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28th at Honda Center, Anaheim. This contest looks to be a step-up from 'The Problem Child's' last fight against an out-of-his-prime Mike Tyson, where he won via unanimous decision.

Ad

Paul has often been bashed by critics who have discredited his previous victories due to the significant age difference between them. Recently, the former Vine star addressed fans by comparing his upcoming fight with Paddy Pimblett VS. Michael Chandler, which was held at UFC 314.

On Most Valuable Promotions' official X handle, he had this to say:

"Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is a former world champion, a cruiserweight world champion. The same weight as me, the same size as me and 20 years more pro boxing experience than me. For you inbreds, let's get the excuses out of the way. Last week, Paddy Pimblett beat Michael Chandler and the whole world lost their mind."

Ad

He continued:

"But, not a single person mentioned Michael Chandler's age and that's still because he is still in his prime age. The same age as Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. If people did not have a problem with Paddy, then why do they have a problem with me? So when I beat him, don't even try to cry about his age."

Ad

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.