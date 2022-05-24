Jake Paul 'has a good chance of beating' Anderson Silva, insists Josh Thomson - "The speed and the chin will be the factor"

Josh Thomson recently stated that Jake Paul has a good chance of beating Anderson Silva in boxing.

While speaking to John McCarthy on the WEIGHING IN podcast, Thomson said that Silva's chin and speed might be a factor in the fight. 'The Punk' believes 'The Problem Child' and 'The Spider' possesses the same kind of speed. However, he questioned Silva's ability to take punches at this point in his career as the 44-year-old said:

"I'll take him and Logan. I'll take him and Jake. I think Jake has a good chance of beating him. That's the biggest thing. The speed and the chin will be the factor."

Watch Josh Thomson and John McCarthy talk about Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva:

Silva is currently 47 years old. 'The Spider' suffered a few knockout losses in the latter part of his UFC career. However, he is still going strong inside the boxing ring.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, is currently undefeated in his pro boxing career. The YouTuber turned boxer earned a vicious knockout win against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in his last fight. He also holds a knockout win over former UFC star Ben Askren. 'The Problem Child' is looking for his next opponent and recently claimed that he'll beat Silva.

Jake Paul @jakepaul I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night 🫠 I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night 🫠

Anderson Silva defeated Bruno Machado in an exhinition bout

'The Spider' recently earned a win over Bruno Machado in an exhibition fight in Dubai. Floyd Mayweather also featured on the same card as he defeated Don Moore in an exhibition fight.

Silva has made an eye-catching transition since switching to the sport of boxing after retiring from the UFC. He defeated the likes of Julio Ceaser Chavez Jr, Tito Ortiz, and now Machado since making a return to the sport of boxing.

There have been talks of a potential fight between either of the Paul brothers and Silva. Jake Paul has been actively looking for a fight and recently unloaded some verbal attacks on Silva.

Silva and Paul are close in terms of their weight as well. It will be interesting to see if that fight eventually happens in the near future.

