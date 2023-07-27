Jake Paul hilariously imitates Nate Diaz in prank call to his teammates and coach

Jake Paul’s pre-fight antics know no bounds. The YouTuber-turned-professional boxer often tries to pull some strings to get into his opponent’s head in the lead-up to the fight. Therefore it’s not surprising that he tried to engage with Nate Diaz’s team ahead of their upcoming boxing match.

Jake Paul recently attempted to pull off a prank on Nate Diaz’s teammate and coach, Chris Avila. Calling opponents’ teammates is a tradition that Jake Paul has followed against many of his opponents.

This time, Paul posed as an ESPN reporter trying to get a quick interview with Avila. After that attempt failed, ‘Problem Child’ called the coach posing as Nate Diaz and fabricated an arresting story. Watch the hilarious interaction below, courtesy of @IfnBoxing Twitter handle:

IFN @IfnBoxing Jake Paul hilariously prank calls Nate Diaz's team as Nate 🤣



[via - @jakepaul] Jake Paul hilariously prank calls Nate Diaz's team as Nate 🤣[via - @jakepaul] pic.twitter.com/u2PgSaAHFa

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz are set to fight in a 10-round professional boxing match on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Paul has often been criticized for calling out aging MMA legends for fights. His resume includes wins over MMA legends like Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz is by far the more sophisticated boxer than Paul’s previous opponents from MMA. However, he is not getting younger and has a major disadvantage in terms of size.

Dustin Poirier predicts the winner of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier was scheduled to fight Nate Diaz back in 2018 but the fight never materialized. Poirier is a student of the game and has obviously studied Diaz’s fighting style.

‘The Diamond’ will fight fellow lightweight legend Justin Gaethje at this weekend’s UFC 291 card for the ceremonial BMF title. While speaking to the journalists during the UFC 291 media day interactions, Poirier was asked to share his thoughts on the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight. This is what the Louisiana native had to say:

“Man! You know, Nate does have good boxing. But it’s unorthodox and it works well for MMA… Small gloves, pitter-pat punches in that small range. But with boxing gloves things are different. Timing’s different, range is a little bit different. And Jake is a big, athletic young kid. If I had to put my money on it, I’d put it on Jake.”

Catch Poirier's comments from 11:40 onwards:

While it is true that the Diaz brothers are known for their resilience. Their success has mostly relied on outlasting the opponents and taking over the fights as they go into the later rounds. However, Poirier thinks that Paul is far bigger and more powerful to end things quickly.