"All it takes is one punch" - Dustin Poirier predicts a possible KO in upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight

Dustin Poirier believes that the upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz could end with a knockout.

'The Diamond' previewed the matchup during his pre-fight press conference at UFC 291 and noted that both men could certainly win the fight. Poirier pointed out that the Stockton native may struggle with the different dynamics of throwing a punch with a boxing glove compared to an MMA glove.

Dustin Poirier believes that the added size of Jake Paul could also play a part in the result of the fight, stating that 'The Problem Child' is considerably bigger than Nate Diaz.

'The Diamond' said this:

"With boxing gloves, things are different. Timing is different, range is a little bit different. And Jake is a big athletic young kid..."

Dustin Poirier continued by saying:

"I've been around both guys, Jake is a lot bigger than Nate. A lot more explosive, has the money and the amenities to put the best people around him and really lock himself away and work on the art. He hasn't been doing it for that long but all it takes is one punch from a guy that size."

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is set to take place in the squared circle on August 5.

'The Problem Child' may have more competitive experience than Diaz, but the former UFC fighter has trained with former multiple-division world champion (32-0) Andre Ward for many years, and will be more than ready come fight night.

Dan Hardy predicts Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 291

Dan Hardy, a former UFC fighter-turned-MMA analyst, recently broke down the UFC 291 main event between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Based on their first fight, at UFC on Fox 29, fans can expect plenty of action from the opening bell until the fight ends.

Hardy believes that Poirier is the superior technical fighter of the two, but Gaethje's unbreakable resolve and pressure could trump Poirier's skillset on fight night.

Dan Hardy broke the fight down during a recent episode of the Outlawed Picks Podcast and said this:

"There's always that chance that Gaethje is just going to get through to [Poirier] at some point. I just don't think it's gonna be this time. I think Poirier is gonna catch him clean with something and hurt him... and then I think Gaethje is gonna wrestle instead of not... I think we're gonna see Gaethje wrestle himself into a d'arce choke or something."

