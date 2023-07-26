Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz ppv price: Here is how much viewers in United States and Canada will be charged for the event

Nate Diaz's highly anticipated boxing debut against Jake Paul is fast approaching and more information was recently released for fans living in the United States and Canada.

According to TSN MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter, the price of the pay-per-view will vary depending on which country it is being purchased. For American fans, they will have to pay $20 more, while Canadians are looking at a much more affordable purchase should they decide to watch the event.

He tweeted:

"The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz PPV will cost $59.99 USD for American viewers and $39.99 CAD in Canada per a release."

It does come as somewhat of a surprise to American fans, especially when factoring in that their currency is worth more than the Canadian dollar, yet they are paying a lot more for the pay-per-view. The pay-per-view will be available either through cable providers or it can also be purchased by DAZN subscribers through the app.

DAZN is calling the upcoming boxing bout between Paul and the former TUF winner a must-watch event. The two have gone back-and-forth on social media since Diaz was under contract with the UFC and they will now get an opportunity to settle the score in the ring.

Jake Paul intends to make a statement against Nate Diaz

Jake Paul will be stepping into the ring for the first time since suffering his first career loss to Tommy Fury earlier this year, when he welcomes former TUF winner Nate Diaz to the world of boxing on August 5.

'The Problem Child' uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he provided fans a glimpse into his training camp ahead of his bout with Diaz. He mentioned that he stayed in shape following his loss to Fury and has seen noticeable results in his training and plans to showcase that when he fights the Stockton native.

He said:

"I've just ate so much cleaner this camp and stayed in shape after the last fight...Nate's a dead man, a dead man walking. It's a good last fight for him." [6:20 - 6:41]