Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 1: What happened when the two BMF title fighters first clashed?

UFC lightweight mainstays Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are all set to face one another in a rematch. The former interim UFC lightweight champions will clash in a five-round lightweight bout that'll headline the UFC 291 event on July 29th, 2023.

Their fight's winner will be awarded the vacant, symbolic BMF title. Inaugural BMF champion Jorge Masvidal vacated the title as he retired in April 2023. The first encounter between Poirier and Gaethje was scheduled to be a five-round lightweight bout, which headlined the UFC on Fox: Poirier vs. Gaethje fight card on April 14th, 2018.

Round one of the fight witnessed Poirier showcase exceptional boxing skills, attacking Gaethje's head and body, besides notably displaying a commanding jab. On the other hand, Gaethje had more success with leg kicks, but not as much in the boxing department.

Round two saw Dustin Poirier get eye-poked by Justin Gaethje, which briefly halted the action. Poirier attempted to take the fight to the ground. However, Gaethje's takedown defense held up, and their stand-up war continued. 'The Highlight' found even more success with his leg kicks, whereas Poirier utilized good lateral movement to outbox his foe.\

Round three was an impressive one for Gaethje, apart from a point deduction. The orthodox Gaethje's thunderous leg kicks were seemingly adding up and damaging the southpaw Poirier's lead (right) leg. 'The Diamond' managed to score a takedown but could not inflict significant damage. Gaethje made his way back up and resumed their striking showdown.

'The Highlight' seemingly hurt and backed Poirier up with punches, following which he patiently tried to secure a stoppage. Nevertheless, Poirier craftily survived the sequence but subsequently got eye-poked again.

Referee Herb Dean took a point away from Gaethje for repeated eye-pokes. Furthermore, at the end of the round, Gaethje suggested that he suffered an eye poke at the hands of Poirier.

Round four was a Dustin Poirier striking clinic, as he stunned Justin Gaethje with a left hand and unleashed a barrage of punches. 'The Highlight' was badly rocked, and Dean ultimately waved off the fight, with Poirier emerging as the winner via fourth-round TKO.

Watch the fight below:

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 - Is a UFC title shot on the horizon for the UFC 291 winner?

As noted, the Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje rematch will headline UFC 291 on July 29th, with the vacant BMF title at stake. Meanwhile, reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is booked to defend his title in a rematch against former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 294 on October 21st, 2023.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Islam Makhachev will defend his lightweight title against Charles Oliveira in a rematch at UFC 294, Dana White announced. pic.twitter.com/cnTOSZ7AMH

While the winner of the highly-anticipated Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje rematch would earn the coveted BMF title, many believe the BMF title fight also has UFC lightweight title implications. The consensus is that the Poirier-Gaethje victor could go on to fight the Makhachev-Oliveira winner for the UFC lightweight title, potentially in 2024.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Dustin Poirier will face Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title on July 29 at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, UFC announced Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/wuwPS9iavR