Justin Gaethje hails BMF title to be "more prestigious" than UFC titles days after calling it 'stupid'

Justin Gaethje appears to have changed his tune regarding the significance of the BMF title mere days after 'The Highlight' labeled the title as "stupid".

During an interview with Cageside Press, Gaethje stated that he didn't hold the belt in high regard. However, he did acknowledge the opportunites that come with holding the BMF title, such as better pay.

Gaethje is set to take on Dustin Poirier to determine the new holder of the BMF title following Jorge Masvidal's retirement earlier this year. 'The Highlight' credited his "resume" as well as Poirier's for being the reason that the BMF title was on the line for their upcoming bout.

Justin Gaethje was full of praise for the title during a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, and said this:

"You can't put yourself in those shoes until you're there. Again, with it being so prestigious - you don't want to say that it's more prestigious than a UFC title but it actually is. I mean, nobody is fighting for this [belt]. It takes the resume of Dustin Poirier and the resume of Justin Gaethje and force it to headline a main event," said Gathje.

Watch the interview below from 4:45:

Justin Gaethje has lived up to his nickname, 'The Highlight', every step of his MMA career. The former interim title holder is coming off of a superb victory over Rafael Fiziez at UFC 286. He will hope to continue his fine form against the ever dangerous Dustin Poirier.

Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier on why they don't need to trash talk each other ahead of BMF title clash

Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier are set to battle in a rematch of their epic UFC on FOX 29 clash in 2018. Both men have a record of 6-2 since their meeting five years ago, and the anticipation for their upcoming fight is palpable.

Their bout will be the main event of UFC 291, which takes place on July 29 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Dustin Poirier will face Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title on July 29 at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, UFC announced Tuesday. Dustin Poirier will face Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title on July 29 at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, UFC announced Tuesday. https://t.co/wuwPS9iavR

During a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, both Gaethje and Poirier agreed that they don't need to rile one another up for their fight to live up to the hype.

Both men have a plethora of exciting fights in their respective careers, and fans can be sure to expect non-stop violence for as long as the bout lasts.

Justin Gaethje said this:

"I know I have to be perfect. I know there is no need for animosity. We're two of the best [and] most violent athletes in the sport. We both love what we do, we both love the carnage."

Dustin Poirier added this:

"Look Daniel, I know what you want. You want us to sit here and talk sh*t back and forth. These kind of fights don't need that. You know what you're getting. What's understood doesn't need to be explained."

Poll : 0 votes