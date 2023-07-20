BREAKING: Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira rematch and Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa confirmed for UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi 

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will defend his belt for the second time in a rematch against Charles Oliveira.

The fight, as was expected, will go down at UFC 294, set to take place in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 21, 2023. UFC president Dana White confirmed the news on Instagram on Wednesday night, stating:

"We had it done. Abu Dhabi, UFC 294 on Saturday, October 21st, the main event - Islam Makhachev will defend his lightweight title in the rematch against Charles Oliveira."

Dana White also confirmed that Khamzat Chimaev is returning at UFC 294 to face middleweight veteran Paulo Costa. The UFC president promised a firecracker fighter, stating that the two fighters 'do not like each other.'

Ikram Aliskerov, who was supposed to face Costa in Salt Lake City next weekend, will be fighting Nassourdine Imavov on the card as well.

Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira: Where do they stand?

Islam Makhachev is on a 12-fight winning streak. He defended his title against the featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in his last outing.

Charles Oliveira, meanwhile, has lost only to Makhachev in his last 13 fights. He bounced back from the title loss exceptionally well with a first-round TKO against Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 in June.

Oliveira had said during International Fight Week that he would not be ready to face Makhachev in October. He had instead hoped for a November or December date. However, it seems like 'do Bronx' stepped up rather than letting the title opportunity pass.

The confirmation comes a day after Makhachev called for a title fight against welterweight champion Leon Edwards, clearly eyeing a double champ status.