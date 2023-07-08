Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira rematch all but scrapped after latter admits unavailability for UFC Abu Dhabi

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira wasted no time in issuing a bold challenge to the reigning champion Islam Makhachev for a rematch after his sensational comeback victory over Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 last month.

During his post-fight interview, 'Do Bronx' appeared ready to travel to enemy territory to face the champion in a rematch in Abu Dhabi:

"I want to be champion. Who’s the champion? He’s [Makhachev] got the belt? That’s it? Let’s go.”

Check out Oliveira's UFC 289 post-fight interview below:

A recent report from combat sports journalist Aaron Bronsteter reveals that the Brazilian has made it clear that he won't be prepared to take on Makhachev at UFC 294, set to take place on October 21, 2023, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi:

"Just spoke with Charles Oliveira who says that he will not be ready to face Islam Makhachev in October. He is hoping to face him in November or December and is willing to wait for the opportunity. He assured me that he will be champion again."

Check out Bronsteter's tweet below:

He is hoping to face him in November or December and is willing to wait for the opportunity. He assured me that he will be champion again.

In response to Bronsteter's tweet, Islam Makhachev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz provided confirmation that Makhachev will indeed be participating in the upcoming UFC 294 event:

"Islam will fight in Abu Dhabi."

Check out Abdelaziz's reply below:

Islam will fight in Abu Dhabi

Makhachev triumphed over Oliveira at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi nine months ago, submitting the then-champion in the second round.

Alexander Volkanovski predicts Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2

UFC featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski recently weighed in on the prospect of a rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. As the last opponent to face Makhachev in the octagon, 'The Great' provided the Dagestani fighter with his most challenging test to date.

During the UFC 290 pre-fight media day, Volkanovski stated:

"I expect it to go similar [to the first fight]... Look, Islam's good. He's well-rounded. A lot of people are trying to say, 'Oh we found a chink in his armor, figured the puzzle.' That's me, that's because I was in front of [Makhachev]. He's as good as you were saying but I just told you how good I am... I see it being the same as the first fight."

Check out Volkanovski's comments below (from 6:25):

