UFC PPV Schedule: Here is a list of can't-miss UFC PPV fights coming your way in 2023

Prepare yourself for a thrilling showcase of elite UFC PPV (Pay-per-view) matchups in the coming months, as the world's top mixed martial artists gear up to enter the octagon and face off in epic battles.

Here's the complete list of upcoming UFC fights in 2023:

The next event, UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez, is scheduled to take place on July 8, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada as part of International Fight Week.

In the main event of UFC 290, the UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski is set to defend his title against Yair Rodriguez.

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will defend his title for the first time in his second reign against Alexandre Pantoja.

Next in line is UFC 291, featuring a lightweight rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje as they vie for the vacant BMF title in the main event. This thrilling bout is scheduled for July 29, 2023, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In the co-main event, former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira will venture into the light heavyweight division, taking on former champion Jan Blachowicz.

Following UFC 291, UFC 292 will take center stage as the next UFC PPV event, showcasing a bantamweight championship clash between the reigning champion Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley. This exhilarating event is scheduled for August 19, 2023, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

In the co-main event, fans can expect an explosive showdown as women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili faces off against Amanda Lemos.

Following the event is, UFC 293 which is scheduled to be held on September 10, 2023, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. While the fight card of the upcoming UFC PPV event has yet to be revealed.

The next UFC PPV will take place on October 21, 2023, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. While the specific details of the UFC 294's fight card are yet to be revealed, there is widespread speculation that the welterweight star, Khamzat Chimaev, might make his comeback at this event.

UFC president Dana White has officially revealed that the heavyweight champion Jon Jones is set to defend his title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295. This monumental clash is scheduled to take place on November 11, 2023, at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City. This is the organization's penultimate PPV event of the year.

Dana White refuses to close the door on Mcgregor vs Chandler for the last UFC PPV of 2023

The MMA world was filled with excitement upon the announcement of a potential bout between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor. However, in recent times, the possibility of witnessing this matchup seemed to fade away.

Nevertheless, UFC president Dana White has refused to completely dismiss the idea of a McGregor vs. Chandler showdown for the final UFC PPV event of 2023. When questioned about the likelihood of the anticipated fight at the UFC 296, White responded:

"100%."

During his recent interaction with Aaron Bronsteter, the organization's head honcho also reflected on McGregor's inclusion in the USADA testing pool:

"I don't talk about sh*t until sh*t happens. You know what I mean...To sit here and think hypothetically how million different things are gonna happen...no idea, I am focused on what's happening this Saturday and then the next Saturday and you know what I mean."

Check out White's comments below:

