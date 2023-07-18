Islam Makhachev sets sights on double champ status, calls out Leon Edwards for epic UFC Abu Dhabi showdown

In a surprising move, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has set his sights on becoming a double champion. The Dagestani fighter recently called out Leon Edwards, the current UFC welterweight champion, for an epic showdown in Abu Dhabi:

"UFC Abu Dhabi, October 21st Makhachev vs Edwards What do you think? @[email protected]"

Makhachev, who has been on a dominant run in the lightweight division, defeating champions Alexander Volkanovski and Charles Oliveira in his last two fights, took to Twitter to announce his intentions. He proposed a championship fight against Edwards, scheduled to take place on October 21st in Abu Dhabi, and asked fans for their thoughts.

The decision to call out Leon Edwards, the welterweight champion, instead of a fighter from his own division surprised many fans. However, Makhachev's goal is clear - to shatter records and become a two-division champion.

If the fight between Makhachev and Edwards materializes, it will undoubtedly be an epic showdown between two talented champions. The clash of styles and skills would provide a thrilling spectacle for UFC fans around the world.

It’s a big surprise for the fans as Islam Makhachev picked the welterweight champion instead of any other fighter from his division. Being a champion, Islam aims to shatter records and also desires to become a two-division champion.

The potential clash between Makhachev and Edwards promises to be an epic showdown between two talented champions. Fans eagerly await confirmation from the UFC regarding the fight and the opportunity to witness Makhachev's quest for double champ status.

UFC lightweight contender Grant Dawson shares his take on Islam Makhachev

Grant Dawson, a fellow UFC fighter, expressed his opinion on the current Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in a recent interview.

Dawson acknowledged Makhachev as a very good and incredible fighter. However, he believes that Makhachev's time at the top of the division may be coming to an end:

"Very good fighter, incredible fighter. But I think that his time is coming. The division is just getting better and better. And there are going to be people who can beat this guy."

'KGD' emphasized that the lightweight division is continuously evolving and becoming more competitive, with new fighters emerging and improving. He expressed his belief that there will be individuals capable of defeating Makhachev in the future.

Check out Dawson's interview here.