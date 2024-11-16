  • home icon
  Jake Paul hints at future collaboration with millionaire biohacker Bryan Johnson following Mike Tyson fight: "I got some ideas for you"

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Nov 16, 2024 20:46 GMT
Jake Paul and Bryan Johnson express interest in collaborating [Image courtesy: @bryanjohnson_ on Instagram, and Getty Images]
Jake Paul hinted at a possible collaboration with millionaire biohacker Bryan Johnson following his bout against Mike Tyson. Despite going the distance with the former heavyweight boxing champion, Paul delivered a dominant performance that earned him a decision win.

Following the fight, the YouTuber-turned-boxer praised 'Iron' for stepping back into the ring at 57 years old. On his way back to the locker room, 'The Problem Child' embraced the biohacker, who had been in attendance and the two shared a brief conversation.

Johnson uploaded the video of their interaction on his Instagram page, congratulating the 27-year-old on his win, and expressing his desire to work with him. In the video, Paul mentioned that he'd like to spend more time with him to share ideas. It remains to be seen what ideas he has in mind but it appears as though the interest was mutual:

"Hey, I'm a big fan of your stuff. No, of course... Hey, we should talk, I got some ideas for you... I follow you on Instagram, so just DM me"

Check out Jake Paul and Bryan Johnson's interaction below:

Bryan Johnson shares reaction to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event

In addition to posting a video of their post-fight interaction, Bryan Johnson opened up about witnessing Jake Paul and Mike Tyson competing.

Captioning the aforementioned post, Johnson praised Paul for the respect he showed Tyson following the bout and mentioned that seeing 'Iron' in the ring is motivational for his field of work:

"Last night @jakepaul filled Cowboy's Stadium, brought the legend @miketyson back into the ring, and broke Netflix. Post-fight, I appreciate the respect he showed Tyson. I feel an intense motivation to solve aging because no one wants to lose vitality and ability. Mike, you're a childhood hero of mine. For your next fight, hmu."

Check out the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's post-fight embrace below:

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
