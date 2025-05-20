Jake Paul issues bold prediction for potential Canelo Alvarez fight, throws "washed up" diss at boxing superstar

Jake Paul is scheduled to lock horns with former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Ahead of that, 'The Problem Child' predicted a potential fight against boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez.
After beating Mike Tyson via unanimous decision, Paul looks to raise the bar with his upcoming fight. However, beating Chavez Jr. is not his end goal. The former Vine star has constantly expressed his desire to fight Alvarez and become a world champion in the future.
In his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Paul gave a bold prediction regarding his plausible fight against the Mexican star, stating:
"I would have beat Canelo, for sure. Even just watching him against Scull, he's just washed up, inactive, doesn't throw a lot of punches, not very strong. People say I'm crazy, they've said this my whole journey. They said I wouldn't beat [Mike] Tyson, they said I wouldn't beat Nate Robinson, they said I wouldn't beat Nate Diaz, they said I wouldn't beat [Anderson] Silva and Tyron [Woodley], Ben Askren. So, when it happens, I'm gonna have the last laugh."
Check out Jake Paul's comments below:
Oscar De La Hoya weighs in on Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul
Former multi-weight world champion Oscar De La Hoya recently shared his thoughts on a potential fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul. 'The Golden Boy' praised Paul's antics and claimed that he has a chance to win a world title in the future.
Speaking to Boxing News, De La Hoya said:
"I think Jake Paul is such a genius in luring in Canelo that he had Canelo actually talk about Jake Paul, so that’s a genius move from Jake Paul. I think that Jake Paul is doing the right moves for his career, and I strongly feel that he is serious about boxing for the first time. I feel that Jake Paul has a real, real shot at winning a world title."
Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments below (5:20):