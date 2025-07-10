Jake Paul issues unfiltered response to criticism of WBA ranking after Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. win: "I should be ranked No.1"

Jake Paul has shown his annoyance when asked about the scrutiny put on him for his WBA ranking and the developments that followed. Paul also pointedly said he should be ranked No. 1 instead.

Following Paul's victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28, the World Boxing Association (WBA) ranked Paul in their official rankings, which will allow him to be eligible for a world title fight.

However, the 28-year-old Paul, who has been heavily criticized for facing only retired or past-their-prime fighters, received criticism again, which reportedly forced the WBA to reconsider their ranking of Paul.

In a recent interview with Seconds Out, the 28-year-old was asked to comment on the aforementioned developments. In response, he said:

"I don't f**king know. I should be ranked No. 1. Everyone else can suck a d**k."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below (2:50):

Gilberto Ramirez defends the criticisms surrounding Jake Paul's WBA rankings

Gilberto Ramirez is the reigning WBA (Super) and WBO cruiserweight champion. While most boxing fans and netizens have discredited Jake Paul for his ranking on the WBA official standings, Ramirez had a different stance.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, 'Zurdo' spoke positively in defense of Paul. Claiming that 'The Problem Child' is getting better at this sport, he stated:

"He [made] a statement, beat one of the [former] champions, and from Mexico. It was a great performance for what he did, and I give credit to Jake Paul because, at the end of the day, he fought a world champion. He’s doing good in this sport."

Ramirez, who boasts a record of 48-1 in professional boxing, also assessed Paul's chances against him in a potential fight, saying:

"Well, everyone knows he will be a fair fight because I’m a champion, world-class champion, No. 1 ranking... He can see himself the performance what he did. He's slow, and he threw the punches so [wildly]."

Check out Gilberto Ramirez's comments below (0:40):

