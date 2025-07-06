Fans gave mixed reactions to WBA announcing to review Jake Paul's position in its official cruiserweight rankings, following backlash from other fighters.

Paul has achieved significant commercial success since transitioning to boxing and has also demonstrated notable improvements in his skills. However, observers have criticized the influencer-turned-professional boxer for fighting ageing veterans from MMA and boxing.

As a result, the WBA's decision to include Paul in its official rankings after his recent unanimous decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was met with fierce resistance.

Ring Magazine posted the organization's decision in a recent X post:

"Due to heavy criticism and outrage from other ranked contenders, the WBA will review Jake Paul's cruiserweight ranking at their upcoming European convention in Madrid - which takes place from July 15-18."

The post further read:

"The WBA ranked Paul at No. 14 in its cruiserweight rankings after his lackluster win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. last Saturday. Chavez Jr. wasn’t ranked at cruiserweight and his last notable win came in 2012 at middleweight. Paul has never defeated a ranked boxer, unless you count his “fight” with the 58-year-old Mike Tyson."

Fans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions to the WBA's decision. While some fans criticized the organization, others suggested that now that Paul is already ranked, he should face ranked cruiserweight contenders to justify his place in the weight class.

One fan wrote:

"Keep the ranking and feed him to a proper fighter."

Another fan criticized the sanctioning body, writing:

"WBA - World Boxing Affiliate-marketers."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Nakisa Bidarian addressed critics of Jake Paul following win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

In the co-main event of Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez defeated 39-year-old Yuniel Dorticos to retain the WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles.

During the post-fight press conference, Nakisa Bidarian, the co-founder of Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, drew comparisons between Paul and Ramirez's victories, stating:

"Paul fought a 39-year-old Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and 'Zurdo' Ramirez fought a 39-year-old opponent. Jake Paul thoroughly outclassed his opponent, 'Zurdo' did not in his 50th fight or whatever... Before people start to criticize that Jake isn't ready to be champion, they should exactly see who was his co-main, the person he was fighting, the experience that 'Zurdo' has and what Jake Paul showed tonight."

Check out Nakisa Bidarian's comments below (18:21):

