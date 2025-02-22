Jake Paul issues verdict on potential Canelo Alvarez boxing match in the future, shares intriguing prediction for clash: "God's plan"

Jake Paul recently shared his stance on a potential boxing match against Canelo Alvarez at some point. Earlier this month, speculation surged, and 'The Problem Child' even hinted on social media that he had secured a deal to face Mexican boxing superstar Alvarez next in a super fight.

However, talks for the much-anticipated fight eventually collapsed when Alvarez stated that he was only interested in competing against "real fighters" and instead chose to sign a high-profile four-fight deal with Riyadh Season. He is now set to face reigning IBF champion William Scull in May.

Paul, disappointed by the failed negotiations, claimed that Canelo backed out of their potential fight in favor of a lucrative deal and even made their alleged signed contracts public on social media.

In a recent interview with CNN, 'The Problem Child' weighed in on the failed talks for the Alvarez bout, emphasizing that he is currently dedicated to improving his skills and gaining more experience.

However, the 28-year-old Ohio native remained confident and said that he sees himself sharing the ring with the unified super middleweight champion in the future:

"For sure, God’s plan."

Paul further predicted that the longer it takes for the Alvarez fight to materialize, the more he will improve and provide even tougher competition for the Mexican boxer:

"It’s going to happen, and it’s going to be even better for me when it happens. He should’ve got me when I’m not nearly as skilled as him."

Paul currently holds an 11-1 record in the squared circle and was last seen in action last November, where he secured a unanimous decision win.

Canelo explains how quickly he could have finished Jake Paul in a potential bout

Canelo Alvarez is considered one of the finest boxers of the modern era, and many combat sports pundits have predicted that he would be a complete mismatch for Jake Paul, who is relatively new to the sport.

In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club (via Bola VIP), Canelo weighed in on a potential showdown with 'The Problem Child' and offered his perspective on how he sees the fight playing out:

"I would probably play a little bit with him before knocking him out in the first round. Not for long. Maybe the first round. Yes, I might play with him a little. I think people would enjoy it."

