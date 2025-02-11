Fans claim Canelo Alvarez used Jake Paul's offer as a "bargaining chip" as Turki Alalshikh's Ring Magazine gives new update on the fight

In a recent twist in the boxing world, fans are claiming that Canelo Alvarez may have used the rumored Jake Paul fight as a bargaining chip in his latest negotiations. Meanwhile, Ring Magazine has provided a new update on the fight situation that has left many in disbelief.

Earlier reports suggested that Alvarez was considering a high-profile bout with Paul, a move that would have generated massive pay-per-view numbers. However, recent updates indicate that the potential fight is no longer on the table.

Instead, sources hint that Alvarez has shifted his focus back to a bout with Terence Crawford, a matchup that many believe is more in line with his storied career. Rumors have circulated that the Paul offer may have been a strategic maneuver—an offer used as leverage to secure better terms or a more prestigious opponent.

Industry insiders, including noted ESPN boxing journalist Mike Coppinger, have weighed in on the development, adding fuel to the ongoing debate among fans and analysts.

Reacting to the news, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. One fan commented:

"Canelo just used that fight offer as a bargain chip to negotiate for some extra money for his 4 fight deal."

Others wrote:

“This might’ve been the most wild day of boxing news in a long time.”

“Lol Canelo has played a blinder here. Used Jake to get a couple more quid ..haha”

Fans contribute to the buzz as Ring Magazing shares a massive update about the Canelo Alvarez vs Jake Paul fight

Turki Alalshikh revises Canelo Alvarez contract, drawing commentary from Terence Crawford

Instrumental in the recent surge of prominent boxing matches, Turki Alalshikh has revised Canelo Alvarez’s contract with Riyadh Season, a move that appears to signal a renewed focus on legacy fights.

The new deal, part of a four-fight contract, promises bouts in both Saudi Arabia and Las Vegas, steering Alvarez away from the spectacle of a potential fight with Jake Paul and toward more traditional, high-caliber matchups.

Alvarez’s latest contract revision comes on the heels of widespread speculation over his future opponents. Renowned boxer Terence Crawford, set to face Canelo on September 13, 2025, in Las Vegas as part of the Riyadh Season event, weighed in on the contract update:

“I’m waiting on Canelo in September and going to shock the world in Riyadh Season!”

