Eddie Hearn reveals Canelo Alvarez’s candid thoughts on Jake Paul fight: "Give him the money"

Canelo Alvarez's potential fight with Jake Paul has sent the boxing world into hysterics. Paul most recently defeated Mike Tyson in what was the former heavyweight champion's first professional fight since 2005. The matchup was heavily criticized by boxers, fans, and pundits alike.

But the possibility of 'The Problem Child' going from facing a 58-year-old Tyson to a peak-of-his-powers Alvarez appears to be too much for some fans to believe. Leading boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn, recently shared his thoughts on the rumored matchup between the Mexican and Paul.

According to the Matchroom Boxing chairman, he has had several conversations with the undisputed super middleweight champion about fighting the former Disney star.

Hearn shared his thoughts on Alvarez vs. Paul during a recent interview with iFL TV, saying:

"Every time I've mentioned it to Canelo, or every time I've seen an interview about it. Canelo is super transparent. Give him the money, you've got the fight. If he can make more money, and probably in this instance considerably more money, to fight Jake Paul than he can to fight [Jermall] Charlo, [Diego] Pacheco, even [Dmitry] Bivol, he's going to do it. He does not care."

He added:

"He's got the legacy, he's got the belts, just give him the money. It's all about the deal. If he's going to get a s**t load of money to fight Jake Paul, he's taking it."

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford OFF just days after appearing near-done

Canelo Alvarez has been called out by Terence Crawford since the Nebraska native's demolition of Errol Spence Jr. in 2023. 'Bud' became the first ever male undisputed two-division champion in boxing history after beating Spence Jr. and has his sights set on undisputed world titles in a third division.

With news being confirmed several days ago that negotiations for Alvarez vs. Crawford had begun, the official account of The Ring Magazine on X has now stated that the bout is officially off.

The exact reason for the fight negotiations being canceled has not been announced. But given that both fighters holds world titles in their respective weight divisions, they may have been ordered to face their mandatory challengers instead of fighting each other.

The Ring took to X and posted:

"The planned Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight is now OFF, The Ring has learned."

