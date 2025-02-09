Dana White gives honest reaction to Turki Alalshikh allegedly luring Canelo Alvarez away from Jake Paul fight: "They control the sport of boxing"

Dana White recently expressed his thoughts on rumors that Turki Alalshikh influenced Canelo Alvarez to sign a contract with the Saudi instead of facing Jake Paul in a possible boxing matchup. White claims that Alalshikh is well-known in the boxing community and that setting up a contest he desires is not difficult for him.

There were strong reports of Alvarez facing Paul in a boxing contest as the latter has previously called out the Mexican superstar on numerous occasions. The two would have met during Cinco de Mayo in a Netflix event. However, Alvarez chose to sign an appealing four-fight deal with Riyadh Season instead.

Following UFC 312, at the post-fight press conference, White was asked about his opinion on Alalshikh hampering the potential Alvarez vs. Paul clash. The UFC CEO responded by acknowledging Alalshikh's contribution to the development of boxing in recent years and providing fans with the matchups they desire, saying:

''They control the sport of boxing right now, I don’t think it’s hard for them to steal anybody from anybody. I don't know the ins and outs of that deal but I’m sure it’s not too hard to steal somebody away from them to Saudi. Totally different levels there.”

Check out Dana White's comments below (via Jedi Goodman's X post):

In response to Alvarez's decision, Paul took to X to criticize the 34-year-old, claiming that the boxing superstar can be purchased with money. Alalshikh took offense to 'The Problem Child's' words and bashed him, saying:

''I think Canelo [is] too young to take this fight. You can have it after 30 years when he is 60. Let them bring MrBeast and we can sanction it with Disney for the belt of YouTube and everyone will subscribe and see it. Everyone will see it and the YouTuber belt."

Check out Turki Alalshikh's comments below (via Happy Punch's X post):

