Jake Paul goes nuclear on Canelo Alvarez in fiery response to boxing icon dismissing fight rumors: "You're a money-hungry squirrel" 

Jake Paul has unleashed a fiery tirade against Canelo Alvarez after the Mexican boxing superstar walked away from their rumored fight to sign a lucrative four-fight deal with Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season. Initially set for a Cinco de Mayo showdown airing on Netflix, the fight was scrapped as Alvarez opted for a high-paying contract that aligns him with Saudi interests.

Paul, furious over the decision, accused Alvarez of hypocrisy, claiming the fight was already signed and scheduled for announcement. He mocked the Mexcian boxer’s statement about only fighting "real fighters," pointing out that Alvarez is reportedly set to face Terence Crawford, a much smaller opponent, while allegedly avoiding challengers like David Benavidez.

'The Problem Child' insisted that Alvarez was simply chasing money and accused him of betraying his loyal Mexican fanbase by taking his fights to Saudi Arabia. Paul took to X and said:

"Oh, Canelo, you pu*a [Mexican cuss word]. Time to expose him. So we had a signed contract to fight. Here you can see Canelo's signature and my signature to the right. Claiming he's not fighting YouTubers, bullsh*t. Look at the poster. We were announcing Tuesday, February 11th. Claiming he fights real fighters, but he's fighting Crawford, a 135-pound fighter, and running from a real fighter like David Benavidez you b*tch."

Paul added:

"The truth is you can be bought. You're a money-hungry squirrel chasing your next nut. The truth is the sports-washing shady characters are paying you hundreds of millions of dollars to stop our fight from happening because they couldn't fathom the fact that they can't create a bigger fight than me and you."

Check out Jake Paul's X post below:

Turki Alalshikh Mocks Jake Paul After Canelo Alvarez Fight Collapse

Saudi Arabian adviser Turki Alalshikh ridiculed Jake Paul after Canelo Alvarez signed a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season. The Paul vs. Alvarez fight was reportedly close to being finalized for May. 3 before Alvarez withdrew, opting for a mega-deal that includes a bout with Terence Crawford.

Alalshikh dismissed Paul’s chances, sarcastically suggesting the fight could happen when Alvarez turns 60 and proposing a “Belt of YouTube” match featuring MrBeast. Speaking in a recent interview with ESPN, Alalshikh said:

"I think Canelo is too young to take this fight. You can have it after 30 years, when [Canelo] is 60. Let them bring Mr. Beast and we can sanction it, with Disney, for the belt of YouTube. And everyone will subscribe and see it. Everyone will see it and for the YouTuber belt.”

Check out Turki Alalshikh's comments below (5:00):

