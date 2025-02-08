Canelo Alvarez addresses Jake Paul fight drama in latest message to fans, warns them against believing rumors: "Stop f**king around with Canelo"

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez has stunned fans by reportedly stepping away from a highly anticipated mega-money fight against Jake Paul. Instead, the Mexican champion has opted for a lucrative four-fight deal with Riyadh Season, a series of high-profile events in Saudi Arabia that kicks off in May.

This decision replaces the proposed Cinco de Mayo showdown with Paul, which was set to air on Netflix and expected to draw massive viewership and financial gain for both fighters. Paul has gained attention and made his name in boxing by fighting former UFC stars and even 58-year-old Mike Tyson.

While fans speculated that the bout could serve as a warm-up before Alvarez clashed with Terrence Crawford in September, Canelo’s new contract suggests he has bigger plans. Turki Alalshikh, head of Riyadh Season and a known supporter of Crawford, confirmed the deal, while Alvarez himself dismissed rumors.

In a video posted on Ring Magazine X account, Alvarez said:

"Hey guys, don't pay attention on anything. I will fight real fighters. Stop f*cking around with Canelo.”

Paul’s promotional company, MVP, expressed disappointment, accusing Alvarez of poor negotiating faith and criticizing the boxing industry’s opaque practices.

Meanwhile, former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor praised the boxing star and Alalshikh for the strategic move, applauding their business acumen.

Jake Paul labels Canelo Alvarez a "slave" for ditching a potential clash against him

Canelo Alvarez has faced harsh criticism from Jake Paul after backing out of their rumored fight. Originally set for a cruiserweight bout on Cinco de Mayo weekend, Alvarez instead signed a massive four-fight deal with Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season, securing a lucrative future but drawing Paul’s ire.

Paul, frustrated by the cancellation, accused Canelo of being “owned” by Saudi Arabia's interests and abandoning the pride of his Mexican supporters. He claimed Alvarez had done little for boxing outside the ring and declared himself the sport’s new face.

Paul took to X and wrote:

"Breaking news: Canelo Alvarez ducked me Jake Paul and is now an owned slave with no regard for the pride of the MExican people who support him on US soil. It's not surprising when his whole career he has done nothing for the sport of boxing outside the ring. I'm the new face of boxing. You cannot have the biggest fight of 2025 without my name involved.

"When all of your events tank and lose money you will all realize who the king of the sport is. 28 years old. Biggest fight in boxing history. My own boss. Not owned. 5 years in. All of you felines want to see me fail, but god has other plans. It's the era of good. The era of the elephant. It's the era of MVP."

