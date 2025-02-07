  • home icon
  • "Breaking news: Canelo Alvarez ducked me" - Jake Paul calls the boxing legend a "slave" in a potential dig at his involvement with Turki Alalshikh

"Breaking news: Canelo Alvarez ducked me" - Jake Paul calls the boxing legend a "slave" in a potential dig at his involvement with Turki Alalshikh

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Feb 07, 2025 21:02 GMT
jake
Jake Paul (left) lashes out at Canelo Alvarez (far right) over his involvement with Turki Alalshikh (center right) [Image Courtesy: @jakepaul via X/Twitter, and @Turki__alalshikh via X/Twitter]

It seems that the rumored Jake Paul vs. Canelo Alvarez bout was little more than a pipe dream for 'The Problem Child,' who has now lashed out at Alvarez on X. The last 24 hours amounted to a rollercoaster ride for boxing, with reports that the Mexican legend had axed a possible fight with Terence Crawford.

It was believed that Alvarez had chosen a bout with Paul over Crawford. Now, the opposite has been revealed, with Alvarez signing a four-fight Riyadh Season deal with Turki Alalshikh. Exactly who he'll face remains to be seen, but a matchup with Crawford will almost certainly be one.

In response to Alvarez's decision, Paul took to X to blast the multi-division world champion.

"Breaking news: Canelo Alvarez ducked me Jake Paul and is now an owned slave with no regard for the pride of the MExican people who support him on US soil. It's not surprising when his whole career he has done nothing for the sport of boxing outside the ring. I'm the new face of boxing. You cannot have the biggest fight of 2025 without my name involved."
Not only did Paul crown himself boxing's biggest star, he claimed that all of Alvarez's events would lead to financial loss.

"When all of your events tank and lose money you will all realize who the king of the sport is. 28 years old. Biggest fight in boxing history. My own boss. Not owned. 5 years in. All of you felines want to see me fail, but god has other plans. It's the era of good. The era of the elephant. It's the era of MVP."

Jake Paul recently faced another boxing legend

Jake Paul is aiming higher in terms of the prestige his opponents bring, as he recently took on legendary heavyweight Mike Tyson. Unfortunately, the bout was not well received for several reasons. First, the massive 31-year age difference between the pair was regarded as predatory by Paul, given Tyson's advanced age.

Check out Jake Paul bowing to Mike Tyson:

Second, Netflix's livestream of the fight was plagued by various instability issues, prompting fan backlash. In the end, Paul won the fight via unanimous decision. Then, in his post-fight interview, he called out Canelo Alvarez to no avail.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
