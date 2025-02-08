Turki Alalshikh hilariously suggests putting on Jake Paul vs. MrBeast for "the YouTuber belt" in reaction to Canelo Alvarez fight drama

Jake Paul's outrage over Canelo Alvarez's decision to sign with Riyadh Season on a four-fight deal has now earned a response from Turki Alalshikh himself. The Saudi minister mocked Paul for his history of fighting over-the-hill combat sports athletes much older than him.

Not only did he dismiss Paul's grievances, but he also taunted him with a proposed matchup between 'The Problem Child' and another YouTuber in MrBeast. He furthered his mockery by briefly referencing Paul's past as a Disney Channel star, a label that Paul has worked hard to shake.

"I think Canelo too young to take this sight. You can have it after 30 years when he is 60. Let them bring MrBeast and we can sanction it with Disney for the belt of YouTube and everyone will subscribe and see it. Everyone will see it and the YouTuber belt."

Check out Turki Alalshikh mocking Jake Paul:

Alalshikh's digs at Paul, who labeled Alvarez a "slave" for signing with Riyadh Season, was his penchant for fighting much older foes. 'The Problem Child' recently faced legendary heavyweight Mike Tyson, who is 58 years old, while Paul is 28 years old.

The 30-year age difference between Paul and Tyson was mocked and it was a widely reviled matchup, with the combat sports community up in arms over it. Nevertheless, Paul has consistently refused to show any remorse for the bout, and has since aimed to fight Alvarez.

While Alvarez (34) is still at the peak of his physical powers, he is significantly smaller than Paul, which also reflects the YouTuber's choice in opponents.

Canelo Alvarez responded to Jake Paul's insults

With Canelo Alvarez now expected to face pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford at some point, he took the time to respond to Jake Paul's furious attack on X. As expected, the Mexican star was dismissive of Paul, not even referring to him by name in a short clip uploaded to social media.

"Hey guys, don't pay attention to anything from this f*cking YouTuber. I just fight real fighters. No f*cking around with Canelo. Come on, let's go."

Check out Canelo Alvarez's dismissal of Jake Paul:

Where Paul goes from here is anyone's guess, as he seemed determined to face Alvarez. Now, though, he may have to settle for facing another influencer boxer like KSI, who has thrown his name into the hat.

