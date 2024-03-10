Dana White shares his apprehensive take on Mike Tyson taking on Jake Paul with a 30-year age difference 

Dana White is not happy to see Mike Tyson fight Jake Paul at this stage of his life.

Paul, the YouTuber-turned-professional boxer, has enjoyed a lot of commercial success in his boxing career so far. Recently, it was announced that the 27-year-old will fight boxing legend Mike Tyson in a professional boxing match on July 20.

White, the UFC CEO, is a vocal critic of influencer boxing and has been critical of Jake Paul fighting aging fighters. While interacting with members of MMA media at the UFC 299 post-fight press conference, White was asked to share his thoughts on the Paul vs. Tyson fight. White reluctantly replied:

"Mike's 60 man! I don't know. What do you guys think about it? Who gives a sh** what I think? it's not my fight. I love Mike Tyson, personally, as a friend. He's one of my favorite athletes of all time. Let's see what he can go in there and put together a training camp, coming in... I don't like to see guys fighting with a 31-year age difference."

Watch the UFC president make the statement below:

Expand Tweet

Tyson, 57, is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers in history. He retired from competing following a knockout loss to Kevin McBride in June 2005. He returned for an exhibition boxing match against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020.

Meanwhile, Paul is coming off a knockout win over former Golden Gloves champion Ryan Bourland in his most recent outing. The fight will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It will be streamed live on Netflix.

A large section of the combat sports community has criticized the fight due to the immense age gap between the competitors. Fans registered their protest when it was disclosed that Tyson's picture on the fight poster was taken almost two decades ago.