"They need to cancel this circus" - Boxing world shocked as fan page alleges Mike Tyson's photo in Jake Paul fight poster was taken 19 years ago

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson has almost completely overshadowed Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua as heavyweight boxing's most notable bout. This has been the case for countless reasons, among them Tyson's age. But now, it has drawn even greater attention due to the fight's official poster.

An MMA fan page on X/Twitter recently shared the official fight poster for Paul's bout with Tyson. However, Tyson's image in the poster is reportedly an older image doctored to feature his newer tattoos. The image, the tweet alleges, is actually 19 years old, which has sparked further outrage over the matchup.

Expand Tweet

One fan claimed that Tyson is not taking the bout with Paul seriously and said:

"I’m sure Mike is being well compensated to lose, while still having his age as an excuse for the loss."

Another fan claimed to have been suspicious about the image as well.

"I knew it lol"

More fans criticized Paul for the allegedly misleading image.

"Funny that he chose a pic of Mike in his late 30s early 40s"

Meanwhile, another comment called for the cancelation of the bout altogether.

"They need to cancel this circus"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson poster fiasco

The pair's matchup is scheduled for July 20, and will mark Tyson's first professional bout since 2005, when he retired after being stopped by Kevin McBride. Fighters from all corners of combat sports have condemned the matchup, characterizing it as exploitative due to Tyson's age.

So how old is Mike Tyson exactly?

There has been much talk of Mike Tyson's age, with the legendary boxer being labeled a senior citizen. Unfortunately, there's merit to that label, as Tyson is currently 57 years old. But as his birthday is on June 30, he will actually be 58 by the time he and Jake Paul cross swords.

Expand Tweet

This means that come fight night, 'Iron Mike' will be two years removed from 60, while Paul is in his physical prime at 27. Despite the outrage, the bout remains scheduled, with many regarding it as a lose-lose situation.