"You get to beat up a senior citizen" - Fans comment on Logan Paul and Nina Agdal's first reactions as Jake Paul breaks news of Mike Tyson fight

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will take place on July 20, in a recent bout that has drawn universal condemnation in the combat sports world. Two people who are in support of the matchup, however, are Logan Paul and Nina Agdal, to whom 'The Problem Child' disclosed the bout in an Instagram clip.

The clip in question sees him informing his older brother and soon-to-be sister-in-law, with the latter two being nothing short of ecstatic and astonished. However, their reactions were received poorly by fans, who have remained highly critical of Paul's decision to fight Tyson.

Check out Logan Paul and Nina Agdal reacting to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson:

One fan even took a swipe at the merits behind Paul's fame.

"Stop making stupid people famous"

Another fan criticized, as have many, Paul for facing an opponent as old as Tyson, who will turn 58 before July 20.

"Cool you get to beat up a senior citizen truly a proud moment for the Paul's"

Some even joked that 'The Problem Child' will next take aim at the 75-year-old George Foreman, another legendary heavyweight boxer.

"George Foreman is next!!"

Meanwhile, the Instagram account for Tyson 2.0, a hemp company helmed by the boxer himself, joked about his infamous ear-biting incident against Evander Holyfield.

"That ear does look tasty"

Several prominent figures from the fight world have spoken out against Paul's decision to fight Tyson. While once one of the most feared heavyweights in the world, 'Iron Mike' is now nearly 60 years old and marks yet another instance of one of Paul's most criticized habits: fighting over-the-hill legends.

This time, however, he may have gone too far in selecting someone so far past his physical prime.

Who has Jake Paul fought recently?

Jake Paul has taken on three boxers and just one MMA fighter in recent memory. He last beat Ryan Bourland, a former Golden Gloves champion, TKO'ing him in round one this past weekend. Before that, he had flattened another journeyman boxer in Andre August with a first-round knockout.

Check out Jake Paul stopping Ryan Bourland:

Before taking on August, however, 'The Problem Child' had taken on a tune-up fight by boxing Nate Diaz, an over-the-hill MMA fighter, who he outboxed to get back in the win column after a disheartening loss to Tommy Fury, who remains the only young boxer he has ever fought.