Mike Tyson or George Foreman - who was a bigger knockout artist?

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and George Foreman had fairytale careers inside the ring. Both fighters were brilliant knockout artists who used to strike fair every time they stepped foot inside the squared circle.

However, there has been constant debate as to who the best knockout artist was between the two. The verdict is bound to be flawed in some sense whenever one looks at intangibles of this sort. The boxers didn't fight identical opponents, had varying career trajectories and fought in different eras.

With that said, let’s nonetheless compare them. And what better way than to look at their knockout percentages to find the answer.

George Foreman competed in 81 pro-boxing bouts throughout his career and retired with an impressive record of 76-5. Out of the 76 wins he had in his career, 68 came by means of TKO/KO. On the flip side, 'Iron Mike' fought 58 times and retired with a record of 50-6-2, with 44 out of his 50 wins coming by way of TKO/KO.

If we compare the KO rate over total wins, George Foreman has a slight edge over Mike Tyson, having had 89.4% of his victories come by means of TKO/KO, while 'Iron Mike' sits at 88%.

Going further, if we look at the KO rate over total bouts, George Foreman once again emerges the winner. In the aforementioned regard, his percentage sits close to 84% while Tyson is at 75.8%.

So, it is safe to say that George Foreman was, at least statistically, the best knockout artist between himself and Tyson.

Mike Tyson expresses his gratitude towards Dana White

'Iron Mike' has thanked UFC boss Dana White for refusing to work with the streaming platform Hulu. The company has received a lot of backlash recently for its upcoming series 'Mike' which will be based on Tyson's life and is set to be released later this month.

The series was made without permission from, or any financial recompense to the man himself, Mike Tyson. As revealed in Tyson's social media post, Dana White was offered millions by Hulu to promote the series but he refused to do so in honor of his friendship with 'Iron Mike'.

While expressing his gratitude towards Dana White's actions, Tyson took to Instagram stating:

"Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me."

Check out Tyson's Instagram post below:

