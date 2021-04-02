When did Mike Tyson retire from boxing?

Mike Tyson ended his two-decade-long professional boxing career on a low note following his loss to heavyweight Kevin Martin McBride on 11th June, 2005.

Kevin McBride was considered by many to be a journeyman fighter. The Irish heavyweight was being perceived as someone who would lure the 38-year-old Mike Tyson back into title contention.

Back then, 'Iron' Mike was coming off a knockout loss to Danny Williams in his previous fight and desperately wanted a win over McBride to revive his career. But in a dramatic turn of events, Kevin McBride pulled off an upset when Mike Tyson decided to call it quits in the seventh round.

Tyson was ahead on the judges' scorecards until the sixth round. The boxing wizard used his peek-a-boo style to land heavy shots on his 6'6" tall opponent. The fight was a back-and-forth as McBride kept utilizing his reach advantage to jab at Tyson from a distance.

In the sixth round, Mike Tyson took advantage of his clinching position with McBride and tried to break the Irishman's left arm. Referee Joe Cortex stepped in and gave a stern warning as Tyson broke the clinch. Further into the round, the American headbutted Kevin McBride, which forced Cortez to impose a two-point deduction on Tyson.

The round came to its conclusion and Mike Tyson went back to his corner. Ahead of the seventh round, Tyson decided to quit the bout on the stool, albeit he was winning up to that point in the fight. Kevin McBride was awarded the TKO victory and 'Iron' Mike added another loss to his resume.

'The Kid Dynamite' later admitted that he was not willing to lose to an opponent of Kevin McBride's caliber. It would have been a disrespect to the sport, according to Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson to fight Evander Holyfield next

Mike Tyson shares one of the most iconic boxing rivalries with former undisputed world champion Evander Holyfield. The duo have fought twice in the past and are now set to trade blows for a third time. Tyson recently revealed the official date for his trilogy with Holyfield in an IG live session with Haute Living.

"I just want everybody to know, the fight with me and Holyfield is on. Holyfield is a humble man and I know that. He's a man of God but I am God's man. Listen, I'm going to be successful on May 29th", said Mike Tyson.

